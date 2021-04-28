 Skip to main content
Former Arizona signee K.J. Simpson commits to Colorado Buffaloes

  • Updated
K.J. Simpson Arizona

Four-star combo guard Kenneth James "K.J." Simpson signed with the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 11, 2020. 

 (Twitter / @CCPEaglesHoops)

Former Arizona signee K.J. Simpson announced Wednesday he will instead play for Colorado next season.

Simpson was the first 2021 player who committed to the Wildcats, doing so last August, and was also the first to ask out of his letter-of-intent after former coach Sean Miller was fired on April 7.

Simpson's coach said on April 19 that he received his release, and that Simpson began considering several other Pac-12 schools. 

"Today I close the door to the past, take a deep breath and step on through and start a new chapter in my life," Simpson posted upon confirming his decommitment.

On Wednesday, Simpson thanked his family and said he'd had "countless blessings upon me and I'm grateful to be where I'm at."

