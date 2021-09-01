 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona standout, assistant coach Miles Simon to head Lakers' G League club
editor's pick

Former Arizona standout, assistant coach Miles Simon to head Lakers' G League club

  • Updated
NBA: JAN 31 Lakers at Clippers

 Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 31, 2019 at STAPLES Center.

 Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

After spending four years as an assistant with the Lakers, former UA player and assistant coach Miles Simon has been named head coach of their G League affiliate.

Simon joined the staff of fellow former Wildcat player Luke Walton in 2017 and was the only assistant coach retained to work under Frank Vogel. 

NBA clubs often have aspiring head coaches spend a season or two in charge of a G League team. Simon has also been involved heavily in player development with the Lakers and coached their summer league team.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News