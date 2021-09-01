Former Arizona standout, assistant coach Miles Simon to head Lakers' G League club

After spending four years as an assistant with the Lakers, former UA player and assistant coach Miles Simon has been named head coach of their G League affiliate.
OFFICIAL: Welcome to the South Bay, @milessimon 🌴 pic.twitter.com/vZ1wXU38DA— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) September 1, 2021
Simon joined the staff of fellow former Wildcat player Luke Walton in 2017 and was the only assistant coach retained to work under Frank Vogel.
NBA clubs often have aspiring head coaches spend a season or two in charge of a G League team. Simon has also been involved heavily in player development with the Lakers and coached their summer league team.
