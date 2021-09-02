Former Arizona standout Ryan Anderson returning to Wildcats as graduate assistant

Some dudes don’t take care of themselves at all, don’t treat ppl well, just don’t live the right way. I always try to do right by folks, I focused on my mental, physical, spiritual health more than ever. I was genuinely so happy to just play ball and have fun and then it’s gone🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ryan Anderson (@M12terAnderson) October 4, 2020

Anderson moved back to his Los Angeles home while rehabilitating, and said then-UA coach Sean Miller called to expressed support after his injury and offered help in whatever way he wanted to go with his career.

Anderson bought a home in Tucson last spring, not expecting he would join the Wildcat staff but Lloyd offered him a chance to stay after taking over the Wildcats in April. Anderson said it may have helped that longtime UA staffers Ryan Reynolds and Justin Kokoskie recommended him.

"Actually coach (Jack) Murphy and Tommy and everybody kind of had reached out to me and said if I wanted to come in, they would love to have me," Anderson said. "So it was a good opportunity. I came by over the summer a couple of times to see everybody and introduce myself, and it kind of just kind of built up from there.

"With the new staff it's been fun just getting to know everybody and learning a different approach to basketball. Tommy and all the guys he's brought from Gonzaga are just basketball minds. It's really great. I feel like I've learned so much and it's only been a short period of time so I just look forward to keep building relationships with them and trying to soak everything in."