Joseph Blair was named an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

 Philadelphia 76ers (via Twitter)

Former Arizona player and staffer Joseph Blair was named an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday after leading Rio Grande Valley (Texas) to the G League title last season.

"Just blessed!" Blair tweeted. "Sincerely, deeply, profoundly, undeniably, unmistakably blessed!"

Blair, who played under Lute Olson in the 1990s and served as a graduate assistant for Sean Miller in 2013-14 and 2014-15, spent three seasons with Rio Grande Valley as an assistant and took over as head coach of the G League club last season.

Blair was on the UA staff when 76ers guard T.J. McConnell played for the Wildcats, although McConnell does not appear likely to return to Philadelphia next season.

Originally from Houston, Blair has kept Tucson as a home base during a long playing career overseas and as a coach.

