Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee commits to College of Charleston

Ira Lee has committed to play for the College of Charleston, according to a post by the former Wildcat forward to Instagram.
Lee played four seasons for the Wildcats and went through Senior Day before announcing shortly after the 2020-21 season that he was transferring to spend his extra COVID year of eligibility somewhere else. He chose George Washington but did not play last season after suffering a knee injury last August.
Last week, Lee announced he was entering the transfer portal again and posted his new choice on Instagram on Tuesday.
"LOL. You thought I was finished?" Lee posted.
Among those commenting on the post included Jemarl Baker, Josh Green, Dylan Smith and Dalen Terry.