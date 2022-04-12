Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee commits to College of Charleston

Ira Lee has committed to play for the College of Charleston, according to a post by the former Wildcat forward to Instagram.

Lee played four seasons for the Wildcats and went through Senior Day before announcing shortly after the 2020-21 season that he was transferring to spend his extra COVID year of eligibility somewhere else. He chose George Washington but did not play last season after suffering a knee injury last August.

Last week, Lee announced he was entering the transfer portal again and posted his new choice on Instagram on Tuesday.

"LOL. You thought I was finished?" Lee posted.

Among those commenting on the post included Jemarl Baker, Josh Green, Dylan Smith and Dalen Terry.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

