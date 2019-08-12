Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona forward Ryan Luther will begin his professional career in Latvia next season, joining BK Ventspils of Ventspils, Latvia.

In the Google translate version of the team's news release, which referred to Luther as a "slender striker" from "Arizona College," coach Ralph Pleinics said Luther could help offensively and is a "fairly mobile defensive player."

Luther averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats last season while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range last season after grad transferring from Pittsburgh.

Luther started 20 of 32 games for the Wildcats, giving way to Emmanuel Akot in the starting lineup temporarily after breaking a finger in the Maui Invitational. Without Luther and fellow grad transfer Justin Coleman, UA coach Sean Miller said "I don't know if we would have won 10 games."

Luther completed a graduate program in educational leadership this summer.

