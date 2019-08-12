Former Arizona forward Ryan Luther will begin his professional career in Latvia next season, joining BK Ventspils of Ventspils, Latvia.
📣KOMANDAS SASTĀVA PAPILDINĀJUMS! Komandai pievienojas amerikāņu basketbolists Raiens Luters! https://t.co/0H7IwPSdtK Welocme, Ryan ! pic.twitter.com/gO3B9aWwb1— BK Ventspils 🇱🇻 (@bkventspils) August 12, 2019
In the Google translate version of the team's news release, which referred to Luther as a "slender striker" from "Arizona College," coach Ralph Pleinics said Luther could help offensively and is a "fairly mobile defensive player."
Luther averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats last season while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range last season after grad transferring from Pittsburgh.
Luther started 20 of 32 games for the Wildcats, giving way to Emmanuel Akot in the starting lineup temporarily after breaking a finger in the Maui Invitational. Without Luther and fellow grad transfer Justin Coleman, UA coach Sean Miller said "I don't know if we would have won 10 games."
Luther completed a graduate program in educational leadership this summer.