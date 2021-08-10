 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion will play 2021-22 season in Italy
editor's pick top story

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion will play 2021-22 season in Italy

  • Updated
072521-tuc-spt-uabk-p1

Italy’s Nico Mannion puts up a shot during Thursday’s Olympic basketball practice at the Tokyo Olympics in Saitama, Japan. Mannion is one of three former Wildcats gunning for gold in men’s basketball, joining wing Josh Green (Australia) and Team USA assistant coach Steve Kerr.

 David Goldman, Associated Press

After playing for Italy in the Tokyo Olympics, former Arizona guard Nico Mannion will head back to his birth country and reportedly play for Virtus Bologna in Serie A next season.

Mannion, the 48th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, split last season between the Warriors and their G League affiliate. The San Jose Mercury News said the Warriors will retain NBA rights to Mannion because they extended a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, and that the multiyear contract has exit clauses should he develop enough to return to the Warriors.

Mannion spent one season (2019-20) with the Wildcats, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists and and 1.2 steals per game. He averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 30 NBA games last season.

Mannion was born in Siena, Italy, but raised mostly in the Phoenix area and graduated from Pinnacle High School. His father, Pace, played in the NBA and Italy, while his mother, Gaia, was a professional volleyball player in Italy.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News