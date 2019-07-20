P12 USC Arizona Basketball

Arizona's Parker Jackson-Cartwright reacts after a basket during the second half of against Southern California in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. 

 Isaac Brekken/AP Photo

Ex-UA point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has signed with the Cheshire Phoenix Basketball Club, a British Basketball League team based outside of Liverpool, England.

PJC spent last season rehabbing a leg injury and trying out for the Raptors' G League team, but Cheshire Phoenix coach Ben Thomas expressed optimism he would be a big part of his team next season.

“I’m really happy that we have been able to bring a player of Parker’s caliber to the Phoenix," Thomas said in a club statement posted to Facebook. "I think this really shows our ambition and makes a statement for our season.

“Parker is going to bring a lot to our team. Firstly he is an outright point guard with lightning pace, he will be able to control the tempo of the game for us which is something that we have been looking for this season.”

In a post to Instagram, Jackson-Cartwright said he was excited for the new opportunity with the "Nix."

Parker Jackson-Cartwright said he's excited about the chance to play professionally in England.

Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Jemarl Baker are helping out at a West Coast Elite event this weekend.

Salpointe's Evan Nelson was named honorable mention all-tournament at the Under Armour Rise event last weekend. Former UA recruiting target Osasere Ighodaro was named to the all-tournament team.

(Maybe former) UA recruiting target Terren Frank told Stockrisers that UCLA, Colorado and TCU are recruiting him the hardest, with Texas and Kansas starting to show more interest.

Five-star 2020 guard Brandon Boston of Georgia will transfer to California's perennially loaded Sierra Canyon School.

Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson sparred jokingly about life in basketball retirement.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles