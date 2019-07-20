Ex-UA point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has signed with the Cheshire Phoenix Basketball Club, a British Basketball League team based outside of Liverpool, England.
PJC spent last season rehabbing a leg injury and trying out for the Raptors' G League team, but Cheshire Phoenix coach Ben Thomas expressed optimism he would be a big part of his team next season.
“I’m really happy that we have been able to bring a player of Parker’s caliber to the Phoenix," Thomas said in a club statement posted to Facebook. "I think this really shows our ambition and makes a statement for our season.
“Parker is going to bring a lot to our team. Firstly he is an outright point guard with lightning pace, he will be able to control the tempo of the game for us which is something that we have been looking for this season.”
In a post to Instagram, Jackson-Cartwright said he was excited for the new opportunity with the "Nix."
Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Jemarl Baker are helping out at a West Coast Elite event this weekend.
Josh Green, Nico Mannion and Jemarl Baker Arizona speaking to our West Coast Elite Nor Cal 15u UAA group after win tonight. #westcoastelite #wceua #ALLIN #wethewest pic.twitter.com/oCWQCxAbzc— Ryan Silver (@RyanSilver1) July 20, 2019
Really appreciate Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Jemarl Baker supporting and mentoring our youngsters. West Coast Elite Under Armour Family. Attitude of Gratitude... #westcoastelite #wceua #ALlIN #wethewest pic.twitter.com/wEtd1YIDyM— Ryan Silver (@RyanSilver1) July 20, 2019
Salpointe's Evan Nelson was named honorable mention all-tournament at the Under Armour Rise event last weekend. Former UA recruiting target Osasere Ighodaro was named to the all-tournament team.
Congratulations to Powerhouse Hoops 2020 G @ezdoesit_24 on Bring Selected to the @uarisecircuit Honorable Mention TeamThe Tucson @SalpointeMBB PG is One of the Top Prospects on the West Coast & Across the Country!@theShowJLVargas @areacodes @GreggRosenberg1 @azc_obert pic.twitter.com/YQJEv2wlzl— POWERHOUSE HOOPS (@PowerhouseHoops) July 19, 2019
Congratulations to 2020 Wing @_oso_i on Being Selected to the @uarisecircuit 1st Team All RiseThe 6'10 Prospect Has Narrowed His List Down@TexasMBB@MarquetteMBB@VandyMBB@StanfordMBBBig O Is One of the Hottest Prospects in the Country!@theShowJLVargas @areacodes @WCEBball pic.twitter.com/r6MY8kO389— POWERHOUSE HOOPS (@PowerhouseHoops) July 19, 2019
(Maybe former) UA recruiting target Terren Frank told Stockrisers that UCLA, Colorado and TCU are recruiting him the hardest, with Texas and Kansas starting to show more interest.
Five-star 2020 guard Brandon Boston of Georgia will transfer to California's perennially loaded Sierra Canyon School.
Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson sparred jokingly about life in basketball retirement.