Former Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Carwright picks up third league MVP honor

Parker Jackson-Cartwright is making a habit out of this MVP thing, even as he continues to play in tougher European leagues.

The former UA guard was named MVP of Germany's basketball Bundesliga (BBL) on Thursday, after averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 assists for Telekom Baskets Bonn.

After played four seasons for the Wildcats through 2017-18, PJC had already collected league MVP honors in Britain during the 2019-20 season and in France’s second-tier league in 2021-22.

#MVP: Parker Jackson-Cartwright wurde mit überwältigender Mehrheit der Stimmen (62,2 Prozent) zum MVP, dem wertvollsten Spieler, der Saison 2021/22 der @easyCreditBBL gewählt! 👑Es ist der erste Saison-MVP-Award für einen Baskets-Spieler überhaupt! 🙌Congrats @unrulymino0! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZC1JH2pMrg — Telekom Baskets Bonn (@TelekomBaskets) April 28, 2022

According to a translation from club's website, Jackson-Cartwright is the first Baskets Bonn player to win the league's MVP award.

“We are all very happy for Parker that he was deservedly named MVP," Baskets coach Tuomas Iisalo said in a statement. "His energy, enthusiasm and altruistic nature led the team to a record-breaking season. It's great that this was recognized and appreciated by the voters.

"It's also a great success story about a player who made his way from the smaller leagues to the big leagues through hard work and determination... These are the stories and people we all love and love to follow!”

Earlier in the season, a German Hoops contributor raved about PJC's game and interview skills, noting that "the guy has an unstoppable motor on the court, but off the court already has Kobe like appeal for me with his choice words."

