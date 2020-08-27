Former Arizona Wildcats pour out appreciation for Lute Olson

Even in the expanded world of 280-character tweets, that's clearly not been enough for former Wildcats to talk about Lute Olson.
Then again, former Wildcat great Steve Kerr found it hard to put into any amount of words what his college coach meant to him.
It’s hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me.He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever.I will never forget Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach- I love you! pic.twitter.com/GUvtSFr9Lm— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 28, 2020
Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire, who starred at UA and in the NBA, noted how Olson's recruitment of him out of Portland changed his life.
I told Denny Crum I was coming to Louisville. Midnight Lute called. We talked for 3 hrs! He Changed my mind, then changed my life! Never truly in my eyes got the credit he deserved. It’s okay though! Love you Papa Lute!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) August 28, 2020
It was always bigger than basketball with his players! #CoachO pic.twitter.com/48QIlHljCo— Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) August 28, 2020
Tom Tolbert said Olson an incredible program and men, while Joe McLean said the life lessons Olson taught stuck with him.
I'm saddened to here of the passing of my former Arizona Wildcats coach and friend Lute Olson....He was a great and honorable man..He built an incredible program and helped mold some pretty incredible men....RIP Lute...I love you— Tom Tolbert (@byronjr23) August 28, 2020
We lost a giant tonight. I think of the lessons he taught us us before every life decision I make. His value system, competing with class, preparation, being a gentlemen, uniting young men from all backgrounds. He coached basketball but he taught life. The world needs Lute Olson pic.twitter.com/AuonXDwRGB— Joe McLean (@joemclean15) August 28, 2020
Former guard Jawann McClellan, now a police officer in Houston, said it was "far more than just basketball" with Olson.
A standout on Olson's first teams, Pete Williams, said he idolized Olson like nobody else and grew from his mentorship.
Everything I am as man, father, friend, and mentor, is owed to the man I idolize like no other! My heart, like so many others I’m sure, aches so badly...I Love You Coach O!❤️💙🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/VqlcmzcGDb— Pete Williams (@Flydog32Pete) August 26, 2020
Richard Jefferson, meanwhile, was one of many who said Olson didn't get enough recognition for what he did.
It’s rare that a man is a Hall of famer and still under appreciated. I’ll always feel like you never got the credit you deserved as a leader, family man, grandfather, coach and as a mentor. I love you Coach O 🐻⬇️— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 28, 2020
Even Olson's college basketball rivals offered plenty of praise.
Stanford dug up a vintage photo of Olson and Mike Montgomery, his top rival in the Pac-12 in the late 1990s and early 2000s, while UCLA showed Olson with John Wooden and Oregon had a photo of Olson waving to Ducks fans.
Lots of epic battles between these two. Thank you for the memories.RIP Coach Olson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oXC7bc0roP— Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) August 28, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family of Coach Lute Olson and @AZATHLETICS. pic.twitter.com/2ezpJD7ht0— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) August 28, 2020
A great coach not only inspires his own team, but also brings out the best in his opponents. RIP to Pac-10 legend Lute Olson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, @APlayersProgram and @AZATHLETICS.#GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/dHrn20j4cM— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) August 28, 2020
One of Olson's more notable non-conference rivals, New Mexico, also posted condolences.
On behalf of our program, we want to extend our condolences to the family of Coach Lute Olson, and everyone associated with @APlayersProgram. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.📸| @ABQJournal #EveryonesALobo x #BearDown pic.twitter.com/36CB1RIwG8— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) August 28, 2020
ICYMI, here's our story about Olson's life. On Thursday evening, UA issued statements from Sean Miller, Robert Robbins and Dave Heeke about Olson while fans were placing flowers at Olson's statue outside of McKale Center.
Current scene at Lute Olson’s statue outside McKale Center. pic.twitter.com/klXRUmQvll— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 28, 2020
Olson's alma mater, Augsburg (Minn.) University, also posted a tribute to him.
