Former Arizona Wildcats signee Shane Dezonie commits to Vanderbilt

A week after he decommitted from Arizona, Brewster Academy guard Shane Dezonie said he would be committing to Vanderbilt.

Upon saying he would no longer be part of Arizona's 2021-22 roster on April 27, Dezonie said "it hurts to say I must find a new home." Dezonie committed to UA quickly last fall after being offered a scholarship, saying he had long wanted to play for the Wildcats.

But Arizona is in the middle of roster restructuring, and the Wildcats now have eight players lined up for next season so far. Wing Shane Nowell is the only player remaining from the Wildcats' fall recruiting class, while new coach Tommy Lloyd has pulled in Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo.

"Just want to thank God for everything that he had put me through and that I will go through," Dezonie said. "The real journey is about to begin! I want to thank Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt staff for believing in me."