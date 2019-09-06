Former Arizona basketball star Deandre Ayton said on Twitter that he’s pledging $100,000 toward relief efforts for his native Bahamas after the damages of Hurricane Dorian.
🙏🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/ap7UKV341I— Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) September 6, 2019
Ayton also encouraged fans to donate supplies in Phoenix on Tuesday.
”Thank you to everyone for reaching out with their thoughts and concern,“ Ayton posted. “It’s been a rough few days checking in on family and friends back home and thankfully everyone is OK.”
Ayton was born and raised in Nassau before moving to the United States to play high school basketball. He relocated from San Diego to Phoenix, then played a year at the UA before being drafted by the Suns.
Ayton's home country remains close to his heart.
On the night the Suns made him the No. 1 overall pick, Ayton wore a jacket lined with the national colors of the Bahamas, Jamaica and Nigeria. His Puma "Clyde" shoes feature the Bahamian flag. Ayton likes to say "242 to the World," a nod to his home country's area code.