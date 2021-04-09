Former Arizona Wildcats standouts Derrick Williams, Nick Johnson praise Sean Miller

While Williams led the jumpstart to the Miller era, Johnson epitomized its acceleration into a consistent national contender in the mid-2010s.

Johnson arrived just after the 2011 Final Four, a Gilbert product who had quickly drawn Miller's recruiting attention upon Miller's April 2009 hiring. Johnson transferred to Nevada's Findlay Prep, committed to the Wildcats and improved steadily every season while turning into the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2014 and leading the Wildcats to their second Elite Eight under Miller that season.

"End of an Era!" Johnson posted. "Seems like just yesterday when you first got the job and came to see me! We've been through so much since then!

"You deserve so much better. Here's to you our goat!"

My guy! The GOAT 🐐! End of an era pic.twitter.com/edUs35hgm1 — Nick Johnson (@iamnjohn13) April 9, 2021

Another player from early in the Sean Miller era, Kyryl Natyazhko, expressed unhappiness over Miller's fate.

Hard to believe it turned out that way. https://t.co/oO4nIkYMIw — Kyryl Natyazhko (@kreal4real) April 9, 2021

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.