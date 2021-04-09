 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona Wildcats standouts Derrick Williams, Nick Johnson praise Sean Miller
editor's pick

Former Arizona Wildcats standouts Derrick Williams, Nick Johnson praise Sean Miller

Arizona coach Sean Miller talks to Nick Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012.

 John Miller / Associated Press

Two players who led the Arizona Wildcats to their greatest moments in the Sean Miller era have voiced support for their former coach on social media.

Derrick Williams, who turned quickly from a lightly regarded former USC recruit in 2009 into a matchup nightmare who helped the Wildcats reach the 2011 Elite Eight, reflected back on Arizona's remarkable turnaround from Miller's first season in 2009-10 to 2010-11.

"No one remembers the bad start, but I do. Real Arizona fans do," Williams said. "That’s just one example of the excellence that he demanded. He was tough on us 100% .. But every player looks back now and appreciate every second. Thank you Sean for bringing Arizona back."

While Williams led the jumpstart to the Miller era, Johnson epitomized its acceleration into a consistent national contender in the mid-2010s.

Johnson arrived just after the 2011 Final Four, a Gilbert product who had quickly drawn Miller's recruiting attention upon Miller's April 2009 hiring. Johnson transferred to Nevada's Findlay Prep, committed to the Wildcats and improved steadily every season while turning into the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2014 and leading the Wildcats to their second Elite Eight under Miller that season.

"End of an Era!" Johnson posted. "Seems like just yesterday when you first got the job and came to see me! We've been through so much since then!

"You deserve so much better. Here's to you our goat!"

Another player from early in the Sean Miller era, Kyryl Natyazhko, expressed unhappiness over Miller's fate.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News