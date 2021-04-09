Former Arizona Wildcats standouts Derrick Williams, Nick Johnson praise Sean Miller

Two players who led the Arizona Wildcats to their greatest moments in the Sean Miller era have voiced support for their former coach on social media.
Derrick Williams, who turned quickly from a lightly regarded former USC recruit in 2009 into a matchup nightmare who helped the Wildcats reach the 2011 Elite Eight, reflected back on Arizona's remarkable turnaround from Miller's first season in 2009-10 to 2010-11.
"No one remembers the bad start, but I do. Real Arizona fans do," Williams said. "That’s just one example of the excellence that he demanded. He was tough on us 100% .. But every player looks back now and appreciate every second. Thank you Sean for bringing Arizona back."
While Williams led the jumpstart to the Miller era, Johnson epitomized its acceleration into a consistent national contender in the mid-2010s.
Johnson arrived just after the 2011 Final Four, a Gilbert product who had quickly drawn Miller's recruiting attention upon Miller's April 2009 hiring. Johnson transferred to Nevada's Findlay Prep, committed to the Wildcats and improved steadily every season while turning into the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2014 and leading the Wildcats to their second Elite Eight under Miller that season.
"End of an Era!" Johnson posted. "Seems like just yesterday when you first got the job and came to see me! We've been through so much since then!
"You deserve so much better. Here's to you our goat!"
Another player from early in the Sean Miller era, Kyryl Natyazhko, expressed unhappiness over Miller's fate.
