Former Eastern Washington forward Kim Aiken reportedly commits to Arizona Wildcats

Former Eastern Washington forward Kim Aiken has committed to Arizona, according to Verbal Commits and Inland's Finest.
(Aiken has not confirmed the move via Twitter, however).
A 6-foot-7, 215-pound junior, Aiken was the Big Sky defensive player of the year and a first-team all-Big Sky pick last season, averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles. In Arizona's 70-67 win over EWU on Dec. 5 at McKale Center, Aiken struggled offensively, scoring six points on 1-for-8 shooting (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and grabbing five rebounds.
Aiken helped lead the Eagles to the Big Sky Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, where EWU lost 93-84 to Kansas in the first round. Aiken had two points on 1 for 9 shooting with two points and two assists plus one steal in the game.
Congratulations, @k24aiken This gives the Eagles 2️⃣ Defensive Player Of The Year awards in The Eagle record books! #GoEags #LetItFly pic.twitter.com/I0O0WEHFFU— EWU MBB (@EWUMBB) March 8, 2021
If Arizona guard James Akinjo returns to school and Aiken transfers in, the Wildcats would need another departure in order to make room for Aiken. UA is right at the limit of 13 scholarship players as of now if Akinjo returns.
Regardless of Akinjo's decision, Arizona has been looking for a hybrid forward who could help in matchups with teams such as Oregon and UCLA next season. As of now, UA has three returning post players in Jordan Brown, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko plus reserve freshman Daniel Batcho, who did not play last season.
A native of Long Beach, Calif. who played high school ball in Redlands, Calif., Aiken was a redshirt junior in 2020-21, indicating he still has two years left of college eligibility if he wants it.