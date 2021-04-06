Former Eastern Washington forward Kim Aiken reportedly commits to Arizona Wildcats

If Arizona guard James Akinjo returns to school and Aiken transfers in, the Wildcats would need another departure in order to make room for Aiken. UA is right at the limit of 13 scholarship players as of now if Akinjo returns.

Regardless of Akinjo's decision, Arizona has been looking for a hybrid forward who could help in matchups with teams such as Oregon and UCLA next season. As of now, UA has three returning post players in Jordan Brown, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko plus reserve freshman Daniel Batcho, who did not play last season.

A native of Long Beach, Calif. who played high school ball in Redlands, Calif., Aiken was a redshirt junior in 2020-21, indicating he still has two years left of college eligibility if he wants it.