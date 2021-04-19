Former Gonzaga center Oumar Ballo announces he'll transfer to Arizona Wildcats

One of Tommy Lloyd's former recruits at Gonzaga is following him to Arizona.

A 260-pound 7-footer from Mali, Ballo redshirted in 2019-20 and last season averaged 6.3 minutes in 24 appearances.

Before arriving at Gonzaga, he was named the top international prospect by ESPN's Jonathan Givony after collecting 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against the United States in a 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup game.

Ballo, who was given a "Baby Shaq" nickname becuase of his size, told OlympicChannel.com that

he has been looked up to in his home country.