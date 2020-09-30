Former Marana HS standout D'Marco Dunn commits to North Carolina

Former Marana High School standout D'Marco Dunn will stay in his adopted home state, announcing Wednesday he has chosen to play collegiately for North Carolina.
During a ceremony at his Fayetteville, N.C., high school, Dunn kept his mask on but took off a sweatshirt to reveal a UNC T-shirt.
Dunn chose the Tar Heels over Arizona, Texas, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Clemson and Georgia.
Having played for Marana and the Powerhouse Hoops club in Arizona through the summer of 2019, Dunn became a four-star prospect last season after moving to Fayetteville, N.C., and leading Westover High School to a 30-0 record before the pandemic hit. Arizona offered him a scholarship in May, and a North Carolina offer was among his others received after the season.
In an interview with Absolute Basketball Company last month, Dunn said of Arizona: "Coach Miller and (his staff) want their hometown kid back. They think I'd do really well and represent them."
