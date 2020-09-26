 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Marana HS standout D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce college choice on Wednesday
editor's pick

Former Marana HS standout D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce college choice on Wednesday

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo OLD DO NOT USE

Former Marana High School standout guard D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce his college choice on Wednesday, after blowing up into a four-star prospect last season following his move to Fayetteville, N.C., last season.

Dunn listed UA as one of his final seven choices last month, along with North Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Georgia and Louisville. He told Absolute Basketball Company that UA coaches "want their hometown kid back. They think I'd do really well and represent them."

Only two analysts have posted picks to 247's "Crystal Ball," one suggesting Dunn will choose UNC and the other Vanderbilt.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News