Former Marana HS standout D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce college choice on Wednesday

Former Marana High School standout guard D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce his college choice on Wednesday, after blowing up into a four-star prospect last season following his move to Fayetteville, N.C., last season.
September 30th I will be announcing my college decision‼️— D’Marco (@dmarcodunn) September 26, 2020
Dunn listed UA as one of his final seven choices last month, along with North Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Georgia and Louisville. He told Absolute Basketball Company that UA coaches "want their hometown kid back. They think I'd do really well and represent them."
Only two analysts have posted picks to 247's "Crystal Ball," one suggesting Dunn will choose UNC and the other Vanderbilt.
