Former Salpointe standout Jordan Gainey transferring to South Kent School
editor's pick

Former Salpointe standout Jordan Gainey transferring to South Kent School

  • Updated
Salpointe wins 2020 4A State Boys Basketball Championship

Salpointe Catholic guard Jordan Gainey (2) drives to the basket past the defense of Peoria's Kevin Kogbara (50) during the second half of the 4A boy's state championship basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

 Ralph Freso / Special for the Arizona Daily Star

Former Salpointe standout Jordan Gainey says he's transferring to South Kent School for a post-graduate year.

The son of former UA assistant coach Justin Gainey, who left in April to become Marquette's associate head coach, Jordan Gainey had initially signed to play at Pima College next season.

But this move will keep Gainey's options open to play all four seasons at a Division I school, should he earn an offer from one after next season. After having helped Salpointe win the Arizona 4A title last season, Gainey might have had a shot at a D-I scholarship had the spring and summer club-ball circuits not been cancelled.

Among South Kent's basketball players to go on to Division I is former Wildcats forward Kevin Parrom.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News