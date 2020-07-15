Former Salpointe standout Jordan Gainey transferring to South Kent School

Former Salpointe standout Jordan Gainey says he's transferring to South Kent School for a post-graduate year.
After a lot of thought and considerations, I’m excited to announce that I will be attending South Kent School for a Post Grad Year. I’d like to thank my family and Coach Raphael Chillious for this opportunity. @CoachChills @isaiahthomas @DWRIGHTWAY1 pic.twitter.com/whMeWC41xu— Jordan Gainey (@JordaGainey) July 15, 2020
The son of former UA assistant coach Justin Gainey, who left in April to become Marquette's associate head coach, Jordan Gainey had initially signed to play at Pima College next season.
But this move will keep Gainey's options open to play all four seasons at a Division I school, should he earn an offer from one after next season. After having helped Salpointe win the Arizona 4A title last season, Gainey might have had a shot at a D-I scholarship had the spring and summer club-ball circuits not been cancelled.
Among South Kent's basketball players to go on to Division I is former Wildcats forward Kevin Parrom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!