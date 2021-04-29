Former UA aide David Miller reportedly heading to San Jose State

One of the displaced former Sean Miller staffers at Arizona, former analytics director David Miller, will reportedly land as an assistant coach at San Jose State.
Miller has already changed his Twitter profile to a location of "San Jose" and there had been speculation recently that Miller would join new Spartans coach Tim Miles.
David Miller, no relation to Sean, was UA's director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics last season. That role has been split up in Tommy Lloyd's reorganization and the duties assigned to TJ Benson and Ken Nakagawa.
In a wave of three hirings UA announced Wednesday, Benson was named UA’s special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator and Nakagawa was named director of advanced scouting, while former Baylor graduate assistant coach Rem Bakamus is UA's director of player development.
Benson most directly will replace Ryan Reynolds as UA's operations director, though his official title is suggestive also of his coaching background and interest.
All three staffers announced Wednesday are aspiring and/or former coaches, though their positions at UA won't allow for formal on-court instruction under NCAA rules.
Reynolds will remain at UA as an assistant athletic director, though all of the staffers from the Sean Miller era are no longer within the basketball program except assistant coaches Jack Murphy and Jason Terry, both UA alums who have previous ties to the program.