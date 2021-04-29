Former UA aide David Miller reportedly heading to San Jose State

One of the displaced former Sean Miller staffers at Arizona, former analytics director David Miller, will reportedly land as an assistant coach at San Jose State.

Miller has already changed his Twitter profile to a location of "San Jose" and there had been speculation recently that Miller would join new Spartans coach Tim Miles.

David Miller, no relation to Sean, was UA's director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics last season. That role has been split up in Tommy Lloyd's reorganization and the duties assigned to TJ Benson and Ken Nakagawa.