Former UA basketball staffer Anthony Richards named Holy Cross operations director

Former UA basketball staffer Anthony Richards has been officially named the basketball operations director at Holy Cross.

Richards worked at UA for the last three seasons of the Sean Miller era, serving as a graduate manager in 2018-19 and as director of student-athlete development in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

All three of Miller's support (non-coaching) staffers from last season have moved on to other jobs: Operations director Ryan Reynolds has been named a UA assistant athletic director while on-campus recruiting director David Miller became an assistant coach at San Jose State.