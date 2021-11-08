Former UA coach Sean Miller and brother Archie to host basketball podcast

Former UA coach Sean Miller and brother Archie Miller will stay involved with college basketball this season via Internet streaming.
The Millers will host a weekly podcast called "Next Play, with the Miller Brothers" and be a regular part of the Field of 68’s "After Dark," a nightly streaming program about college basketball.
A description of the Next Play podcast on Spotify reads as follows:
"Sean and Archie Miller are both moving on. For the first time in their professional lives, neither are coaching this season, which makes this the perfect time for them to launch a podcast. 'Next Play' is a coaching mantra. You have to forget about what happened on the last possession and move on to the next one. That's what Sean and Archie Miller are doing, and this podcast will be that journey."
Sean Miller has mostly stayed out of the public eye since UA fired him on April 7 after 12 seasons with the Wildcats, the last four of which were overshadowed by FBI and NCAA investigations.
Indiana fired Archie Miller after four seasons with the Hoosiers. Arch was UAs associate head coach for Sean Miller's first two seasons at Arizona, then was Dayton's head coach for six years before Indiana hired him away in 2017.