Former UA coach Sean Miller says Mike Candrea 'one of the greatest' he's been around

Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller saluted retiring softball coach Mike Candrea via a statement Monday.

"Mike Candrea is one of the greatest coaches that I have been around in my lifetime," Miller said. "He is one of the most genuine and nice people I have worked alongside. Regardless of the circumstances, he always had time to say “hello” and ask how you were doing.

"In the coaching world, one of the highest compliments you can give a fellow coach is that he is a 'coach's coach.'”

In a story about Miller's views on Deandre Ayton's success with the Suns, The Athletic wrote that Miller wouldn't discuss UA's firing of him in April and said he won't coach in college basketball next season (that might be tough anyway, considering that allegations against him are still pending.) The story also said Miller was intrigued by the NBA.