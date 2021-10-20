Former UA target TyTy Washington announces NIL deal with Porsche dealer in Louisville

Former five-star UA recruiting target TyTy Washington of Laveen, who chose Kentucky over Arizona and other schools in May, announced Wednesday he now has an NIL deal with a Porsche dealership in Louisville.

It isn't clear if Washington will receive a Porsche or be allowed to use one but he showed a picture of himself driving one in his Instagram announcement.

While finishing up at AZ Compass Prep last spring, Washington took in the UA spring football game and had Arizona among his finalists.

