Former UA target TyTy Washington announces NIL deal with Porsche dealer in Louisville

  • Updated
TyTy Washington Instagram

Former five-star UA recruiting target TyTy Washington of Laveen, who chose Kentucky over Arizona and other schools in May, announced Wednesday he now has an NIL deal with a Porsche dealership in Louisville.

It isn't clear if Washington will receive a Porsche or be allowed to use one but he showed a picture of himself driving one in his Instagram announcement.

While finishing up at AZ Compass Prep last spring, Washington took in the UA spring football game and had Arizona among his finalists.

Apparently, human voters like the Wildcats better than the computers.

While Arizona received the 29th most points in AP Top 25 voting, the Wildcats were ranked No. 33 by barttorvik.com and 47 by Kenpom.

Kenpom also had UCLA (7) and Oregon (29) rated significantly lower than AP voters did but had USC at No. 20 when the Trojans were not included in the AP Top 25.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz visited UA practice and posted compliments to Benn Mathurin, Kerr Kriisa and Christian Koloko.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez, ASU's Marcus Bagley, Stanford's Harrison Ingram and Texas forward Timmy Allen of Mesa were among the 20 players named to the Naismith's small forward watch list.

(UA wing Benn Mathurin was included on a shooting guard watch list).

