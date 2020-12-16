Former Wildcat Bret Brielmaier officially named Nets' G League head coach

Former Wildcat forward Bret Brielmaier has been officially moved from Nets assistant to the head coach of their G League team, his next step up the NBA coaching ladder.
Brielmaier, who played at Arizona late in the Lute Olson era (2005-08), has served as an assistant coach in Cleveland and in Brooklyn, and has a relationship with Kyrie Irving from both stops.
“He has lots of NBA coaching experience, he has inside information and knowledge about this organization so it will be a seamless fit,” Nets coach Steve Nash said, according to Adam Zagoria's Forbes article. “He’s going to grow as head coach in that position which is important for his development and allow him to continue to refine his talents, but for us to be able to have that Two-Way relationship with Long Island and have Bret who has NBA experience and experience with the Nets is a great fit.”
The Nets, who also hired former UA walk-on guard Kory Jones as a basketball operations assistant, are expected to opt-in to a G League bubble being formed in the Atlanta area.
