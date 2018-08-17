Looks like Dusan Ristic won't be the only former Arizona center playing in Serbia this season.
Chance Comanche is headed to Serbian club Partizan, according agent Chris Patrick, who represents both Ristic and Comanche.
Terms of the deal are unclear, but playing in Serbia would be Comanche's first overseas experience. He left UA as an undrafted sophomore in 2017, after playing behind Ristic for two seasons, then spent last season playing for the G League's Memphis Hustle.
This summer, Comanche played for Miami's summer league team, averaging 3.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
In July, Ristic agreed to a three-year deal to play for Belgrade's Red Star club, meaning he now might have to face his former UA teammate.
Brandon Randolph met up with former travel-ball teammates Cole Anthony (left) and Mohamed Bamba during the break before the fall semester begins.
My kids back together again! Love them!-#3Amigos #PSACardinals #FamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/J80GoAeUGb— Robin Randolph (@trulyacutiepie) August 17, 2018
Meanwhile, Ryan Luther went to a wedding.
All UA players went home for the break between the last summer session and fall semester except for Omar Thielemans of Belgium and Dylan Smith and Justin Coleman of Alabama.
The rest of the players are arriving back in Tucson on Friday and Saturday.