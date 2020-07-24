Former Wildcat center Dusan Ristic headed to Italian club for 2020-21
Former Wildcat center Dusan Ristic headed to Italian club for 2020-21

  • Updated

Dusan Ristic spent the 2019-20 season playing for Astana of Kazakhstan.

 VTB United League

Former Wildcat center Dusan Ristic is scheduled to play for Italy's Brescia Leonessa next season after a season in Kazakhstan.

Ristic signed a three-year deal with Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) in his home country of Serbia after leaving Arizona in 2018, but the Red Star has loaned him out to Astana of Kazakhstan and now Brescia Leonessa.

Ristic averaged 15.7 points and 10.9 rebounds in 18 United League games for Astana and the move up to Brescia will put him in Italy's Serie A league and Eurocup next season.

