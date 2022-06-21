Former Wildcat Emmanuel Akot heads to Memphis

Former UA guard Emmanuel Akot has found a third college home for his super senior season, announcing via On3 and Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to Memphis.

Once a five-star recruit out of Manitoba and Utah's Wasatch Academy, Akot played a reserve role as a freshman for the Wildcats in 2017-18 before opting to transfer in the middle of the 2018-19 season. He then went to Boise State but had to sit out the rest of 2018-19 and all of 2019-20 before playing two seasons for the Broncos.