Former Wildcat Emmanuel Akot heads to Memphis

  • Updated

Arizona center Chase Jeter, left, and Emmanuel Akot enjoy a play at McKale Center against the Montana Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Former UA guard Emmanuel Akot has found a third college home for his super senior season, announcing via On3 and Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to Memphis.

Once a five-star recruit out of Manitoba and Utah's Wasatch Academy, Akot played a reserve role as a freshman for the Wildcats in 2017-18 before opting to transfer in the middle of the 2018-19 season. He then went to Boise State but had to sit out the rest of 2018-19 and all of 2019-20 before playing two seasons for the Broncos.

Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31 games last season, becoming an honorable mention all-Mountain West pick.

