Former Wildcat forward Ira Lee back in transfer portal after missing season with injury

Former UA forward Ira Lee is back in the transfer portal after a knee injury kept him from ever getting in uniform at George Washington last season.

Lee spent four seasons with the Wildcats through 2020-21 then announced he would not return to Arizona immediately after the Wildcats finished the 2020-21 season, well before Sean Miller was fired and replaced by Tommy Lloyd.

In late March 2021, Lee announced he would transfer to George Washington to take advantage of the extra COVID year of eligibility. But Lee ruptured his patella tendon during a pickup game last August and never played for George Washington.

