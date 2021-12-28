 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat guard Brandon Williams scores seven points for Blazers in NBA debut
Former Wildcat guard Brandon Williams scores seven points for Blazers in NBA debut

  • Updated

Justin Coleman, left, seen here with the sidelined Brandon Williams in the 2019-20 season, played in 17 of 18 conference games in 2018-19 despite fighting constant injuries.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2019

After struggling through an injury-plagued Arizona Wildcats career, Brandon Williams took advantage of his new 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers by scoring seven points Monday in his NBA debut.

Williams, who played for Arizona in 2018-19 before a flare-up of a congenital knee issue prompted him to sit out 2019-20, left UA officially in the fall of 2020 and did not play professionally last season. But he was playing well for the G League's Westchester Knicks so far this season.

Over 10 G League Showcase games for the Westchester Knicks, Williams averaged 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from the field. He was one of three players the Trail Blazers signed over the weekend, after Portland had five players enter health protocols.

