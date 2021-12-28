Former Wildcat guard Brandon Williams scores seven points for Blazers in NBA debut

After struggling through an injury-plagued Arizona Wildcats career, Brandon Williams took advantage of his new 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers by scoring seven points Monday in his NBA debut.

Williams, who played for Arizona in 2018-19 before a flare-up of a congenital knee issue prompted him to sit out 2019-20, left UA officially in the fall of 2020 and did not play professionally last season. But he was playing well for the G League's Westchester Knicks so far this season.