Former Wildcat guard Brandon Williams scores seven points for Blazers in NBA debut

After struggling through an injury-plagued Arizona Wildcats career, Brandon Williams took advantage of his new 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers by scoring seven points Monday in his NBA debut.
Brandon Williams scores 7 points in his NBA debut for Portland (2/2 FG) pic.twitter.com/dG7LJ0bl0R— Intuition Hoops (@IntuitionHoops) December 28, 2021
Williams, who played for Arizona in 2018-19 before a flare-up of a congenital knee issue prompted him to sit out 2019-20, left UA officially in the fall of 2020 and did not play professionally last season. But he was playing well for the G League's Westchester Knicks so far this season.
Over 10 G League Showcase games for the Westchester Knicks, Williams averaged 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from the field. He was one of three players the Trail Blazers signed over the weekend, after Portland had five players enter health protocols.