Former Wildcat guard Dalen Terry says he'd rather struggle and learn in NBA than star in college

Dalen Terry might have led the Arizona Wildcats and picked up a number of accolades as a junior next season, but expressed no regrets in bypassing all that for a spot in the next week's NBA Draft.

Even if it means he might have to fight for playing time while he keeps developing next season.

"I feel like I'm ready," Terry told reporters after working out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. "I'd rather be in the NBA and go through my struggles and trials and tribulations than be in college and be the star.

"A lot of guys wouldn't say that but I'm young kid and I want to get adjusted to the game. And obviously I've been playing basketball my life to be an NBA player. I didn't play basketball since I was two to be a college player."

Besides, Terry indicated, even if he's picked low next week he might look like a much higher pick as his NBA career plays out in the future.

"I feel like there's gonna be a redraft in 10 years and it's gonna change no matter where I get drafted," Terry said.

Even though Terry averaged only 8.0 points for the Wildcats last season, he was a secondary scoring option behind Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko.

He explained his view of that role to reporters in Portland.

"I feel like I'm the person who goes in to do what is needed for the team," Terry said. "Benn (Mathurin) averaged a lot of points. I'm a guy who can play 1, 2, 3, maybe a little bit of four. So I pride myself on passing the ball. I feel like I was the best passer on the team. Me passing the ball to Benn, and him scoring, I'd feel like I just scored, too. So I feel like eight points like is not really my average. I feel like I averaged 15."

Terry was joined in Portland for the Trail Blazers' workout by Shaedon Sharpe of Kentucky, Jeremy Sochan of Baylor, Jordan Hall of Saint Joseph's, John Butler of Florida State and Jamaree Bouyea of San Francisco.

The Blazers hold picks Nos. 7, 36 and 57 in the June 23 NBA Draft. Terry was projected to go 27th in ESPN's latest mock draft.

