Former Wildcat guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright named MVP of France's Pro B league
Parker Jackson-Cartwright was named MVP of France's Pro B League in 2020-21.

Former Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright picked up his second straight professional MVP award, being named the top player in France's second-division Pro B League in 2020-21.

A four-year player for Arizona who left the Wildcats in 2018, Jackson-Cartwright was MVP of the British Basketball League last season. Playing for Saint Quentin of France's ProB League this season, Jackson-Cartwright averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and had an assist-turnover ratio of 3.3-1 while also making 36.3% of his 3-point shots.

