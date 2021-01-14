 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat Kyle Fogg joins third Chinese club, Liaoning Flying Leopards
Former Wildcat Kyle Fogg joins third Chinese club, Liaoning Flying Leopards

Basketball: ALBA Berlin vs Unicaja Malaga

Malaga's Kyle Fogg, right, and Berlin's Malcolm Miller vie for the ball during the basketball Eurocup group stages fixture between ALBA'Berlin and Unicaja Malaga in the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 4 2017.

 Soeren Stache / Picture-Alliance / DPA

Former Wildcat guard Kyle Fogg will continue his Chinese pro career, signing this season to play for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the northeastern part of the country.

Having played for four coaches at Arizona from 2008-09 through 2011-12, during the long transition from Lute Olson to Sean Miller, Fogg started his pro career in the G League and Finland but has played on a high level in Spain and for seven-figure money in China.

Fogg spent 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Guangzhou Long Lions, where he signed a contract worth nearly $2 million, and spent last season with the Beijing Royal Fighters. In the offseason, Fogg also helped Overseas Elite win four straight TBT titles.

