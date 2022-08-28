 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen too much for Kerr Kriisa, Estonia in World Cup qualifier

  • Updated

Estonia's Kerr Kriisa (44) goes up for a basket in front of former Wildcat forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland during a FIBA World Cup qualifying game on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia.

 FIBA

Former Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and nine rebounds Sunday to help Finland become the first team to clinch a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 76-68 win over Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa and Estonia in a qualifying game at Tallin, Estonia.

Kriisa had 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while hitting 2 of 7 3-pointers, for Estonia. Markkanen missed all three 3-pointers he took but was 9 for 15 inside the arc.

Several accounts reported that Estonia didn't go down easily. A translated version of a Postimees game story said Estonia "fought with all its heart,"  while Pledge Times noted that Finland's "work for the points was much more demanding than the difference of eight indicates."

Former UA coach Sean Miller congratulated former Arizona forward Ray Smith for taking an internship with the Utah Jazz. The once-promising Las Vegas product suffered two major knee injuries at UA that ended his playing career, though he graduated in 2019.

