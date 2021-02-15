Former Wildcat Nico Mannion takes Steve Kerr's advice to 'let it fly' in G League games

When Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wanted Nico Mannion to "let it fly" in the G League bubble, his fellow former Wildcat took the words to heart.

In three games entering one with Raptors 905 on Monday, Mannion was averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 assists for the Santa Cruz Warriors while shooting 40% overall and 32.1% from 3-point range.

In six previous games with the NBA Warriors, Mannion had averaged just 1.5 points and 2.0 assists. He told the 1 Star Recruits podcast last week how he was looking forward to the opportunity.

Kerr "kind of talked to me before I left, saying `We know you can make plays, we've seen you play defense,' so he was was like `The one thing you just need to work on is just getting comfortable shooting with game reps, because his past couple months I've really only been able to get practice reps and workouts, not a whole lot of game minutes.