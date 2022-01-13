Former Wildcat signee KJ Simpson scores 14 but Arizona takes 32-28 halftime lead over Colorado

Simpson later hit a 3 to cut UA’s lead to 29-24 with 2:44 left. He finished the half scoring his 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field while hitting all five free throws he took.

Arizona kept the Buffaloes scoreless for the first three minutes and 16 seconds of the game, with Simpson scoring Colorado’s first points off two free throws.

Through the first four minutes of the game, the Buffaloes missed all five field goals they took and had three turnovers. They didn’t’ score from the field until Eli Parquet made a short layup with 14:08 left in the first half, when Arizona still led 11-4.

Entering the second media timeout 11:46 left, Colorado was 2 for 11 from the field and Arizona held a 14-4 lead.

Justin Kier led UA in scoring in the first half with nine points while Kerr Kriisa had six assists.

All Arizona players were on hand for Thursday’s game, except for forward Kim Aiken, who has been missing since Dec. 8 for unexplained reasons.

The Buffs entered the game 11-3 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play but had only played one true road game, a 73-61 loss at UCLA on Dec. 1. They had games with Kansas, Oregon and Oregon State called off because of their COVID issues.