Former Wildcat signee KJ Simpson scores 14 but Arizona takes 32-28 halftime lead over Colorado
  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dials in his shooting eye as the team takes the court early to warm up for their game against the Colorado Buffaloes at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 13, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Former Wildcat signee K.J. Simpson poured in a career high 14 points in the first half while playing for Colorado but Arizona still took a 32-28 halftime lead over the Buffaloes in a late Thursday night game at McKale Center.

The Wildcats held the Buffaloes to just 29.0% shooting, and took leads of up to 15 points, but couldn't keep their would-be teammate away from the basket.

Having signed with Arizona under then-coach Sean Miller in November 2020 and then flipping to Colorado after the Wildcats fired coach Sean Miller last April, Simpson told the Star earlier this week that he had a respectful conversation in April with new coach Tommy Lloyd but decided to go with Colorado in part because coach Tad Boyle had recruited him earlier.

In a McKale Center debut that was therefore different than expected back when he signed with the Wildcats, Simpson helped the Buffaloes go on a 7-0 run that helped them cut UA’s lead down to 27-21 with 3:39 left in the half.

After Simpson and Arizona’s Christian Koloko traded baskets that left UA holding a 27-14 lead, Simpson hit a short jumper, then fed Evan Battey inside for a basket that cut it to 27-19. Colorado’s Luke O’Brien then raced unguarded into the paint and stopped for an easy six-foot jumper that made it 29-21.

Simpson later hit a 3 to cut UA’s lead to 29-24 with 2:44 left. He finished the half scoring his 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field while hitting all five free throws he took.

Arizona kept the Buffaloes scoreless for the first three minutes and 16 seconds of the game, with Simpson scoring Colorado’s first points off two free throws.

Through the first four minutes of the game, the Buffaloes missed all five field goals they took and had three turnovers. They didn’t’ score from the field until Eli Parquet made a short layup with 14:08 left in the first half, when Arizona still led 11-4.

Entering the second media timeout 11:46 left, Colorado was 2 for 11 from the field and Arizona held a 14-4 lead.

Justin Kier led UA in scoring in the first half with nine points while Kerr Kriisa had six assists.

All Arizona players were on hand for Thursday’s game, except for forward Kim Aiken, who has been missing since Dec. 8 for unexplained reasons.

The Buffs entered the game 11-3 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play but had only played one true road game, a 73-61 loss at UCLA on Dec. 1. They had games with Kansas, Oregon and Oregon State called off because of their COVID issues.

