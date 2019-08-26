IUPUI head coach Jason Gardner, the former Arizona star guard, was arrested early Monday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A former Indiana Mr. Basketball who went on to play for the Wildcats between 1999-2000 and 2002-03, Gardner has been the head coach at IUPUI since 2014. He is 64-94 overall with the Jaguars, leading them to the CIT last season.
Gardner is Arizona's third alltime leading scorer with 1,984 points over his four-year career with the Wildcats and averaged 35.5 minutes per game, the most in school history. Gardner helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA championship game in 2001 and led them to a No. 1 ranking for much of the 2002-03 season.
Gardner's jersey at UA was retired in 2005.