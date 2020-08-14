Former Wildcat standout Jason Gardner back in coaching after DUI derailed career

Former Arizona standout guard Jason Gardner has been hired to coach his high school alma mater, Indianapolis' North Central, after a DUI derailed his college coaching career last year.
The point guard on UA's Final Four teams of 2001 and 2003, Gardner had led IUPUI to a 16-17 record in 2018-19 before he was arrested for DUI in August 2019. He resigned two days after the arrest and was out of basketball last season.
Gardner told the Indianapolis Star that experience came up while interviewing for his new job.
“It was something that I didn’t shy away from," Gardner said. "It was a mistake that I made, but at the same time, I’m past it. That was almost a year ago now and I’m ready to get back at it. I miss being on that sideline and being there for the kids. It was tough. You build your name up and make a mistake and you look back and wish you could take it back.
"But again, I’ve had great family support and some very good friends and coaches and mentors that have helped me, so there’s also a big positive that comes from going through it.”
Gardner told the Indianapolis Star that he picked up some tips from his former coach at North Central, Doug Mitchell, who won 428 games and two state titles (including one in 1999 with Gardner) over 25 years at the school.
“I think everybody thinks about winning multiple titles,” Gardner told the Indianapolis Star. “That’s what you envision as a coach and a competitor. That’s what I thought about as a player was hitting those big shots in a championship game. That’s something I want for our kids at North Central to experience. I know the influence a coach can have on a kid for the rest of their lives. I’ve always wanted to coach here at North Central and I’ll give it everything I have.”
