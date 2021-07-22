Former Wildcat standout Jason Gardner returns to Arizona as player relations director

Two decades after helping lead the Wildcats to the 2001 Final Four during a standout college career, Jason Gardner will return as Arizona's new director of player relations, the school confirmed Thursday.

The head coach at IUPUI between 2014-19, Gardner surfaced as a likely candidate to join the staff in some capacity last month at the same time that UA assistant coach Jason Terry was mentioned as a possibility to join the Dallas Mavericks' staff under new coach Jason Kidd (something that remains uncertain).

In what is a new position for the UA men's basketball program, Gardner is expected to both use his connections with former Wildcat players and to assist the current coaching staff in off-court functions.