Caly Poly at Arizona

Justin Coleman gives teammate Ryan Luther a playful, congratulatory shove during a win over Cal Poly, Nov. 11, 2018. Coleman (Samford) and Luther (Pittsburgh) both transferred to UA as graduates.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

In today's college sports, the term "grad transfer" is sometimes considered simply the same thing as "free agent."

But Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman took advantage of their offcourt opportunity after agreeing to play for the Wildcats last season. Both finished up their masters programs in educational leadership this summer.

The degrees could help them if they seek a future in coaching or teaching. Coleman is already serving on the UA staff as a graduate assistant, and is now in a doctoral program on educational leadership. Luther left for Latvia with his degree.

UA target Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs, a highly regarded class of 2022 guard, is leaving Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, to transfer to Utah's Wasatch Academy.

BYU officially announced the addition of former UA guard Alex Barcello.

USC finished its European tour at 3-0, with freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu averaging 21 points per game. Isaiah Mobley, the Trojans' other five-star freshman, did not play on the trip after undergoing foot surgery earlier this summer.

