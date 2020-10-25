Four-star 2021 guard Shane Dezonie commits to Arizona Wildcats

Shane Dezonie might have been a late addition to Arizona’s recruiting radar, but the Wildcats apparently were always on his.
The 6-foot-4 Brewster Academy wing, who became the second player to commit to Arizona’s 2021 recruiting class Sunday, chose the Wildcats over ASU, Kansas State, Missouri, Clemson, Cincinnati and Arkansas.
Thanking God for all blessings ❤️ COMMITTED @APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/hrRinzBhcb— Shane Dezonie (@iamshanedezonie) October 25, 2020
Dezonie wrote on a blog for SI.com that UA was his “dream school,” and that he embraced the Wildcats' sudden recruitment of him this fall even as couldn’t go visit the school because of the NCAA's pandemic-related ban on in-person recruiting.
“I always watched them growing up and (have) always been a fan,” Dezonie wrote on SI.com. “When my coach told me a few weeks ago that they wanted to start recruiting me, I was so happy. I felt like it was a sign or something, but I wanted to keep an open mind with my recruitment.
“Then I talked to coach (Sean) Miller and the staff and I knew that I wanted to come there.”
Dezonie did not return a message from the Star but also told Rivals that he found an “instant connection” with Miller and believed he could develop at Arizona.
“Coach Miller is a great coach,” Dezonie told Rivals. “I feel like he can really get the best out of you and other Arizona players have told me that he’s a hard coach, and that’s good for me. He can really pull the best of me.”
In return, the Wildcats will receive a versatile player with 3-and-D potential.
“Shane is a strong, athletic, physical combination guard who’s able to defend both backcourt positions,” Brewster coach Jason Smith told the Star in a text message Sunday. “He’s a versatile prospect who shoots the 3 well and possess potential to be an elite defender.”
Originally from the Northeastern Pennsylvania town of Tobyhanna, Dezonie has played for Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, N.J., as well as Huntington (W.Va.) Prep and now Brewster, a well-regarded program in New Hampshire that also produced former UA guard Mark Lyons. Dezonie also played three years with the PSA Cardinals club program out of New York.
Arizona's 2021 class now includes Dezonie and K.J. Simpson, a combo guard from Northridge, Calif., who committed in August. The Wildcats are also leading in the recruitment of Seattle-area wing Shane Nowell, according to predictions listed on 247’s Crystal Ball.
While Arizona is believed to still be interested in Nowell, the Wildcats may not have a need for more than four or five total players in the 2021 class. Arizona has only two seniors, Ira Lee and Terrell Brown, though early departures are always expected considering the fluid nature of college basketball rosters.
Lee and Brown can return in 2021-22 if they want since the NCAA is allowing winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility if they compete this season, though their scholarships are not expected to count toward the maximum of 13 if they did.
