Four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi includes Arizona among top eight choices

Four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi of Virginia included Arizona among the top eight choices he posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard, Brizzi is also considering Villanova, Michigan, Cal, Northwestern, Colorado, Dartmouth and Davidson.

Rivals ranks Brizzi No. 116 overall in 2021 but a four-star player, while 247 Sports has him at 117 and a three-star.

