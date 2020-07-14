Four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi includes Arizona among top eight choices

Four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi of Virginia included Arizona among the top eight choices he posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard, Brizzi is also considering Villanova, Michigan, Cal, Northwestern, Colorado, Dartmouth and Davidson.
what y’all think? @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/BqaSSm1c9D— angelo brizzi (@abriz14) July 14, 2020
Rivals ranks Brizzi No. 116 overall in 2021 but a four-star player, while 247 Sports has him at 117 and a three-star.
