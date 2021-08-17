 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star 2022 guard Collin Chandler lists Arizona among top six choices
editor's pick

Four-star 2022 guard Collin Chandler lists Arizona among top six choices

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Four-star guard Collin Chandler listed Arizona among his top six choices Tuesday, along with BYU, Utah, Oregon, Gonzaga and Stanford.

A 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Farmington, Utah, Chandler visited Arizona in June shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty says Wildcats' QB race still in 'information-gathering stage'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News