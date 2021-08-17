Four-star 2022 guard Collin Chandler lists Arizona among top six choices

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Four-star guard Collin Chandler listed Arizona among his top six choices Tuesday, along with BYU, Utah, Oregon, Gonzaga and Stanford.
August 17, 2021
A 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Farmington, Utah, Chandler visited Arizona in June shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.
