Four-star 2022 guard Noah Shelby lists Arizona among top 10 choices
  • Updated
Dallas-area combo guard Noah Shelby, a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, listed Arizona among 10 schools he is considering but said he is keeping his recruitment open.

Shelby also listed Memphis, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Minnesota, Virginia, Mississippi State, Baylor and Auburn among the other schools he is considering.

Arizona offered Shelby a scholarship in September, having made recruiting pushes into the Seattle and Dallas areas after the hiring of Jason Terry as an assistant coach.

Shelby said on Twitter that he has kept in touch with Terry and UA coach Sean Miller, noting that "they have been telling me how my ability to shoot can open up the offense for everyone else."

