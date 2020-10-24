 Skip to main content
Four-star 2022 point guard Dylan Andrews lists Arizona among top eight choices
Four-star 2022 point guard Dylan Andrews lists Arizona among top eight choices

Four-star Los Angeles point guard Dylan Andrews listed Arizona among his top eight choices, along with Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, ASU, North Carolina, Kansas and Louisville.

A 6-4 prospect in the high school class of 2022, Andrews plays for the Windward School near Westwood and also for the Compton Magic club program.

