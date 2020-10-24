Four-star 2022 point guard Dylan Andrews lists Arizona among top eight choices

Four-star Los Angeles point guard Dylan Andrews listed Arizona among his top eight choices, along with Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, ASU, North Carolina, Kansas and Louisville.
Dylan Andrews @WWAthletics The Top 8 💫Top PG Talk @dylan_andrews4 📸 @isaacudoema @ebosshoops @FrankieBur @PaulBiancardi @JoelFranHoops @rj_arvizu @TheeCoachBreeze @DougJoseph @iJustWill @coachrunco @duandell_ @coachdg_magic @DceanB @DreDay_RV_Zoo @CoachT_Miller pic.twitter.com/MuCHF59VOH— Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) October 24, 2020
A 6-4 prospect in the high school class of 2022, Andrews plays for the Windward School near Westwood and also for the Compton Magic club program.
