Four-star 2022 wing Ramel Lloyd Jr. lists Arizona among top eight choices
  • Updated
Four-star class of 2022 wing Ramel Lloyd Jr. of Southern California listed Arizona among his top eight choices.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds by 247, Lloyd also listed Oregon, Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor, Rutgers, Washington and Nebraska.

Lloyd told 247 that he's been in touch with the UA staff since his freshman season of 2018-19, and went on an unofficial visit last season.

"I just built a good relationship with the entire staff," Lloyd told 247. "They’re a big time program who I've always been a fan of. Since then they have been recruiting me hard and it's just a great place to be with a lot of pros and big names. Going to a school like that would be great.”

Looks like Tuesday's UA-Montana game is on. UA typically tweets out a "game day" notice after both teams have recorded negatives in morning testing.

