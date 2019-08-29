Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

While making it clear he did not commit to Arizona during his visit this week, four-star guard Adam Miller of Chicago appeared to enjoy posing in a Wildcat uniform.

Of course, it's gotten to be a big trend for recruits to pose during their visits and then post the photos to social media, but it shows the Wildcats are clearly in the running even as Miller heads next to ASU for an official visit this weekend.

The Wildcats were scheduled to have a workout Thursday so Miller probably watched it and met with the current players before his visit ended. He is also considering Illinois, Louisville and Kansas, among others.

