Four-star California guard K.J. Simpson to announce choice Saturday afternoon
Four-star California guard K.J. Simpson to announce choice Saturday afternoon

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

Four-star class of 2021 guard K.J. Simpson of Southern California said he will announce his college choice Saturday at 3 p.m., and 247 says he's deciding between Arizona, California, Colorado, LMU and USC.

Simpson is ranked the No. 95 overall player in the class of 2012 by 247 Sports and is the No. 111 in consensus rankings, though all rankings are becoming more difficult without most recruiting showcases being played in the spring and summer this year.

Simpson plays for Chaminade High School in West Hills, Calif., and for the West Coast Elite club program that has had a strong connection to Arizona.

While there aren't any Crystal Ball picks listed on 247 for Simpson, Adam Zagoria predicted he'll choose Arizona.

The Wildcats are awaiting their first 2021 commit.

