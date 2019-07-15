Four-star Chicago guard Adam Miller listed Arizona and ASU among his top 10 choices on a Twitter post Monday.
He also listed North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Northwestern, Louisville, Wake Forest, Illinois and Chicago State.
🗣 Cutting my last again within the next few weeks @yann_edits pic.twitter.com/VKfWARoMgR— Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) July 15, 2019
At Peach Jam last week, Miller said he wanted to see the UA players and coaches "to see what they want me to do for their program." He said ASU was recruiting him before UA but that he wanted to check out both schools.
“With coach Miller, Arizona is always a playoff team,” Miller said. “They’ve always got some good guards to come out of there. That’s a guard school. And Arizona State, it’s fun out there. With coach (Bobby) Hurley, it’s a really good environment. So I really like both those schools.”
