Four-star Chicago guard Adam Miller announced Thursday he will play for Illinois, choosing the Illini over Arizona and Louisville.

Since the fall signing period is over, Miller can only offer a commitment and is thus not bound to his decision if the Illini don't lose guard Ayo Dosunmo to the NBA or anything changes elsewhere.

Miller made his widely expected announcement at the Jordan Store in Chicago.

