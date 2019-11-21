Four-star Chicago guard Adam Miller announced Thursday he will play for Illinois, choosing the Illini over Arizona and Louisville.
2020 Top-30 Prospect Adam Miller has committed to Illinois. @AceWolf44 pic.twitter.com/xson8QdUGJ— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) November 22, 2019
Since the fall signing period is over, Miller can only offer a commitment and is thus not bound to his decision if the Illini don't lose guard Ayo Dosunmo to the NBA or anything changes elsewhere.
Miller made his widely expected announcement at the Jordan Store in Chicago.
BOOM! Illinois basketball has snagged Elite ESPN top 28 2020 G Adam Miller (@AceWolf44 ) to continue #Peoria #Morganpark pipeline. 🔷🔶🏀 with an ENORMOUS backcourt pick-up to go with Curbelo as Underwood's Class of ‘20 now jumps to No. 1 in the B1G and top 11 nationally by 247 pic.twitter.com/eQnQuFs7yd— Dariush Takhtehchian (@takhtehchianmd) November 22, 2019