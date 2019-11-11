Four-star Chicago guard Adam Miller says he'll commit on Nov. 21, just after the fall signing period ends, and choose between Arizona, Louisville and Illinois.
Miller had also been considering ASU, Kansas and Wake Forest in his previous list of six top schools.
I will be verbally committing November 21st🖤 pic.twitter.com/scZLBYQuXJ— Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) November 11, 2019
Miller's decision to commit on Nov. 21 suggests he'll join the trend of top players who commit just after the fall signing period, thus technically keeping their options open until the spring, as did Zeke Nnaji last fall. (When I said as much on Twitter, Miller retweeted that and commented "exactly.")
That could be a good sign for Arizona, since the Wildcats may not know for several more months on which way the wind is blowing with the ongoing NCAA investigation.
Also by the spring, of course, they will know for sure who is leaving and what they'll need for 2020-21: The likely backcourt departures include Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Dylan Smith and Max Hazzard.